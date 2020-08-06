Trump claims Biden will somehow 'hurt the Bible, hurt God' if elected

Trump had protesters tear-gassed outside a church to stage a photo-op with a Bible.

Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden would "hurt the Bible, hurt God" if he is elected president. Trump also falsely claimed that Biden, who is a practicing Catholic, wants "no religion" and seeks to "take away your guns" and "destroy your Second Amendment."

Shortly after Trump made his remarks, the Biden campaign responded.

"Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics," Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a press release.

In June, military police used tear gas on peaceful protesters in in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, so that Trump could walk through the area to pose in front of St. John's Episcopal Church holding a Bible.

The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the church, later testified to Congress that Trump's actions were an "usurpation of our sacred space."

Trump has also struggled to prove his own familiarity with the Bible. During the 2016 campaign, he infamously mispronounced a book from the New Testament, citing "Two Corinthians."

Despite repeatedly claiming that the Bible is his favorite book, he has been unwilling to name any verses from it.

From an Aug. 6 rally:

DONALD TRUMP: Joe Biden's policies put China first and America last, and that's what he'll continue to do if he ever got the shot. And you will have a disruption in the markets the likes of which our country has never seen. You will have a crash in the markets because he's going to double and triple your taxes, he's going to do things that nobody ever would think even possible. Because he's following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God, he's against guns, he's against energy, our kind of energy.

