Now Trump is calling journalists 'criminal' for not 'reporting' his lies about Biden

But Trump's recent accusations against Biden have been widely debunked.

Donald Trump on Monday called a group of journalists "criminal" for not "reporting" on his false and debunked allegations against Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has been peddling a conspiracy theory about corruption connected to a laptop computer allegedly owned by Biden's son Hunter.

The story has been promoted by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, which was run by the New York Post. The Post is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News.

After the story was published, the claims of corruption were quickly debunked and it has emerged that people at both Fox and the Post doubted its veracity.

Trump was asked by a reporter why he's been calling Biden a criminal. Trump responded by reiterating the claim and encouraging the press to "read his laptop."

"And you know who's a criminal? You're a criminal for not reporting it. You are a criminal for not reporting it," Trump said.

"Joe Biden is a criminal and he's been a criminal for a long time, and you're a criminal in the media for not reporting it."

Trump then turned from the cameras and walked away, never explaining what purported crime or offense the reporter was supposedly guilty of.

From an Oct. 19 media availability:

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.