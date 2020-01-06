Don Jr. posts photo of his gun emblazoned with Hillary Clinton's face

'Nice day at the range,' Trump's eldest son wrote in the caption.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo of himself to Instagram on Sunday that showed him holding a machine gun with a magazine emblazoned with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's face.

"Nice day at the range," Trump Jr. wrote in the caption, thanking two companies for, "adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag..."

The "mag" — short for magazine, which holds ammunition — featured a drawing of Clinton peering out from behind prison bars.

That's likely a reference to the "lock her up" chants popular at his father Donald Trump's campaign rallies during the 2016 election, a demand from supporters that Clinton be jailed over her controversial private email server scandal.

It's unclear whether the customized magazine was intended as a threat.

The elder Trump has issued veiled threats at Clinton before, including when he suggested during the 2016 campaign that "Second Amendment people" take Clinton down — a comment that was seen as a threat of violence.

Also on the younger Trump's gun this weekend was an image of a Jerusalem cross, a medieval symbol that some experts claim has been adopted by white nationalists.

"Crusader imagery on weapons & propaganda has been used by Far-Right terrorists since Breivik," Akil N. Awan, a senior lecturer at Royal Holloway University of London, tweeted. Anders Breivik, the white supremacist Norwegian terrorist, killed 77 people in both a bomb attack and at a summer camp in July 2011.

It's unclear whether the image was actually intended as a reference to white nationalist ideology.

