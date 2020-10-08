Don Jr. says hospitals were never overwhelmed by virus — except they were

Advertisement

In the early days of the pandemic, hospitals in New York City were swamped with patients. Now Wisconsin's are.

In an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday night after the vice presidential debate, Donald Trump Jr. said his father's decision to restrict travel from China saved the United States from the coronavirus and was "why we didn't see an overwhelming of our hospitals." American Bridge 21st Century flagged the younger Trump's comments.

Trump's lies came as he defended his father's failed response to the pandemic.

In fact, Donald Trump's restrictions on travel from China were not the ban he claims they were. Tens of thousands of people traveled from China to the United States in the first month after he put the restrictions into effect, according to a fact check published by the Associated Press in July, and many underwent minimal or no screening for the virus upon their arrival.

And hospitals were initially overwhelmed by coronavirus cases in many places and continue to be overwhelmed in some areas of the country where the rate of coronavirus infections continues to be high.

In the early days of the pandemic, hospitals in New York City were swamped with patients: Intensive care units were at capacity; hospitals had to bring in refrigerated trucks because morgues were packed with dead bodies; and some hospitals were running out of ventilators.

Six months later, Wisconsin hospitals are starting to experience the same issues due to an outbreak in the state, where 2,490 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The surge in virus cases and hospitalizations led Gov. Tony Evers to open a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee to handle the overflow of patients from the state's hospitals.

Trump Jr.'s defense of his father comes as the virus threatens not only to sink Trump's reelection, but also to take with it Republican control of the Senate.

Voters say Trump's shunning of virus mitigation policies is to blame for his own case of COVID-19. And they disapprove of Trump's declaration since his diagnosis: "Don't be afraid of it."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in the polls over Trump has increased by more than a point since Trump's announcement on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the virus, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average. Biden is currently ahead of Trump by 9.8% in the national average.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.