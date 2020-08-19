Fox cuts off Trump Jr. in middle of angry rant about dad's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo kept trying to end an interview with the first son about Donald Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump Jr. was abruptly cut off during an interview on Fox Business Wednesday morning, after he wouldn't stop yelling about Donald Trump's ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In the interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, Trump Jr. was trying to tie former President Bill Clinton to Epstein, while downplaying Trump's relationship with the billionaire who died in prison while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges.

"I see the media every day they flash the two pictures that exist of two billionaires, Jeffrey Epstein and my father, in New York City and they try to make that association," Trump Jr. said.

Advertisement Loading...

However, Trump's relationship with Epstein was much greater than just two photos.

Trump and Epstein were friends for years before the two had a falling out, apparently over a property in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a Washington Post report.

"When Jeffrey Epstein's little black book of phone numbers appeared in a court file a few years ago, it contained 14 numbers for Trump; his wife, Melania; and others in Trump's inner circle," the Washington Post reported in 2019.

Trump also took numerous flights on Epstein's private jet, the Washington Post reported, something Trump Jr. accused Clinton of doing.

Not only that, Trump also gave well wishes to Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing charges of conspiring with Epstein to procure underage victims in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

"She's now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well," Trump told Axios' Jonathan Swan of Maxwell, whom Trump has been photographed with in the past.

Bartiromo kept trying to end the interview, but Jr. pressed on, pushing QAnon conspiracy theories about how Trump is working to fight child sex trafficking.

"People can actually address the child sex trafficking problem, [Trump] recently funded it with millions of dollars in permanent funding to address this and the fact that they can't talk about this and all of a sudden no one has any interest in what's happened over there," Trump Jr. said, as Bartiromo repeatedly tried to cut him off.

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Trump is trying to take down a global cabal of child sex traffickers run by Democrats and the Hollywood elite. The false conspiracy has a band of followers that the FBI deems a domestic terrorism threat.

"Donald Trump, Jr.'s obsession with Jeffrey Epstein and blatant QAnon baiting is so bizarre and deranged that even Maria Bartiromo had to pull the plug on an interview," Kyle Morse, an American Bridge 21st Century spokesperson, said in a statement. "The American people are tired of crackpot conspiracy theories and the Trump family circus. This November, they are going to turn the page and give the boot to these bunch of loons."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.