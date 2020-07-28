Don Jr. suspended from Twitter for pushing lies about coronavirus

The first son tweeted a now-removed video of a crackpot doctor saying there's no need for masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus, among other things.

Donald Trump Jr. has been temporarily suspended from Twitter, after he shared a video from Stella Immanuel, a Texas doctor who said masks aren't necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and that hydroxychloroquine — which the FDA now says is not an effective COVID-19 treatment — is a "cure" for the virus.

Twitter has since deleted the video, in which Immanuel also said there are "fake doctors" who "sound like a computer." Facebook also removed Immanuel's video, causing her to issue a bizarre threat in which she said "if my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name."

Twitter limited Trump's ability to both tweet and retweet from his account for 12 hours, CNN's Jeremy Diamond reported, after he promoted the video, violating the social media site's policy against spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Trump called the video filled with misinformation a "must watch," adding that it's "so different from the narrative that everyone is running with."

The video is "so different" because it goes against even the Trump administration's own public health guidance, which says that wearing masks is an incredibly effective way to slow the spread of the virus, and that hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients and may actually have adverse side effects.

Immanuel, for her part, is known for making anti-LGBTQ and other bizarre statements.

In 2015, after the Supreme Court legalized marriage equality, she gave a sermon in which she said there was an Illuminati plot to implement the "gay agenda" to "destroy our homes, families and the social fiber of America."

Immanuel has also claimed that doctors were using space alien DNA "to treat people," and that scientists were going to make a vaccine against religion.

"They found the gene in somebody’s mind that makes you religious, so they can vaccinate against it," she said in the 2015 sermon.

Trump was not the only one to tweet the video featuring Immanuel.

His father, Donald Trump, also tweeted it. However, his account was not suspended.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.