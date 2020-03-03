Trump: People 'don't really know' what junior colleges are

By
Oliver Willis
-
Trump apparently doesn't know the difference between a vocational school and a junior college.

From a March 3 speech to the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference:

DONALD TRUMP: I love the name vocational school.

 

When I was growing up we used to use – "Edison Vocational School" – where they train them for, you know, cars, and for bricklaying, and for plumbing, and all the things that there's tremendous talent involved.

 

And it was incredible. You had – you don't see that. Now they call them junior colleges. And you don't really, as junior colleges, you don't really know what that means.

 

What is a junior college? What does it mean? So we're getting back to the word "vocational."

 

I thought it was very important. And it's something that they're very proud of and I would be very proud also.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.


