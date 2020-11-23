Trump's sad coup attempt could endanger the GOP's hold on the Senate

Advertisement

A lawyer is urging Trump supporters not to vote for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in January runoff elections because they aren't helping steal the White House.

Republican operatives are sounding the alarm that Donald Trump's lies about rampant voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election are endangering the reelection chances of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their runoff elections in Georgia. Trump supporters are threatening to withhold their votes from the two Georgia incumbents because, they say, they are not sufficiently helpful in Trump's anti-democratic effort to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden.

On Saturday, Lin Wood, a lawyer who supports Trump and who unsuccessfully filed a lawsuit to stop the certification of the vote in Georgia, urged Georgians not to vote for Perdue or Loeffler.

"Politicians love votes & money (not necessarily in that order). Want to get @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue out of their basements to demand that action must be taken to fix steal of the 11/3 GA election? Threaten to withhold your votes & money. Demand that they represent you," Wood tweeted to his more than 560,000 followers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro called Wood's directions "insane and counterproductive."

However, that same message is spreading on Parler, a right-wing alternative to Twitter that Republican figures urged the GOP base to use instead of the mainstream social media platforms they accuse of censoring conservatives viewpoints.

Users on the site are questioning why they should vote in the Georgia runoffs if the voting machines are untrustworthy — a false claim that is being pushed by prominent voices in Trump's inner circle as well as by right-wing media personalities.

In fact, the Trump campaign went so far as to distance itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer working on the campaign's effort to steal the election through the court system, after Powell accused Georgia's Republican governor of somehow working to help Biden win the state.

Powell claimed without any evidence that Gov. Brian Kemp took bribes from a voting software company that Powell claimed flipped votes from Trump to Biden. There is no evidence to back up Powell's claims. The Trump campaign claimed that Powell is not involved in the Trump team's work to fight the election results in court, even though she had been front and center at a campaign press conference last week about that work.

It's not clear whether the messaging will hurt Perdue's and Loeffler's chances against their Democratic opponents, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

But Republicans are worried it might.

Meanwhile, polling suggests the races are both very close in a state that Biden won by a margin of 12,670 votes.

If Republicans lose both seats, Democrats would win control of the Senate — which would help Biden implement his legislative priorities.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.