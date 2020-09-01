Home Opinion Cartoon: The house that Trump built Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: The house that Trump built By Clay Jones - September 1, 2020 9:17 AM 298 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Better Off? Opinion I'm a veteran — and I'm sick of Trump lying about what he did for my health care Opinion Cartoon: Family Testimonials Opinion Cartoon: Digging With Bannon Opinion Cartoon: Goodyear vs. Badyear Opinion Opinion: Trump's attack on the post office is his greatest threat to democracy yet Opinion Cartoon: It's Kamala Opinion Cartoon: Unconstitutional Slop Opinion Cartoon: If Biden Wins RECENT POSTS Fact check: Trump lies about his powers over National Guard National Associated Press - September 1, 2020 First lady's ex-adviser says working for the Trumps was a 'mistake' National Associated Press - September 1, 2020 Iowa leads US in new virus cases after governor bragged about keeping state open Local Josh Israel - September 1, 2020 Cartoon: The house that Trump built Opinion Clay Jones - September 1, 2020 Judge orders Trump administration to recognize citizenship of gay couple's child National Casey Quinlan - August 31, 2020