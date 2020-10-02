GOP leader says Trump 'always' follows distancing rules. This video proves him wrong

Advertisement

Donald Trump has frequently disregarded CDC guidelines aimed at preventing the transmission of the coronavirus.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed on Friday that Donald Trump has "always kept extreme social distancing," but video recorded at a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable on Sept. 25 shows that the statement is false.

McCarthy denied that Trump had been reckless in his behavior, telling CNN, "The President always kept extreme social distancing. Everybody would be tested, whoever was around him."

The video taken of Trump at the roundtable event reveals the exact opposite of what McCarthy claimed happened.

Trump did not wear a mask for the entire duration of the event, including as he entered and exited the room.

At the roundtable's conclusion, Trump walked up to supporters and stood within inches of them — much closer than the CDC guidelines' recommendation of 6 feet of social distancing — and took selfies. Trump also walked to the edge of the stage and briefly spoke to supporters seated in the first row.

On Friday, Trump announced that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Others who have recently been around Trump also reported positive tests, including senior aide Hope Hicks and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

