Trump-appointed judge eviscerates GOP effort to block vote certification in Georgia

The judge threw out a lawsuit from a Trump-supporting lawyer, saying it had 'no basis in fact or in law.'

A GOP effort to block the vote certification in Georgia failed on Thursday, when a federal judge threw out a lawsuit that sought to stop President-elect Joe Biden from winning the state's 16 Electoral College votes, Politico reported.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Lin Wood, a Trump supporter, who wanted to stop the state of Georgia from finalizing its vote total — which, after a hand recount, found Biden won by 12,284 votes.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Grimberg, who was appointed to the bench by Trump himself, said Wood's lawsuit did not provide enough evidence to justify throwing out millions of votes.

"It harms the public interest in countless ways, particularly in the environment in which this election occurred," Grimberg said of the lawsuit. "To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and potentially disenfranchisement that I find has no basis in fact or in law."

The judge also criticized Wood for waiting to bring the lawsuit "until two weeks after the election and on the cusp of this election being certified."

Wood's lawsuit appeared to be part of a GOP effort to stop states from certifying their vote totals in the hopes that it would stop the Electoral College from voting to officially make Biden the president-elect, even though Biden clearly and resoundingly defeated Trump. Biden won 306 Electoral College vote — a number Trump himself called a "landslide" when he garnered the same tally in 2016.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed on Thursday in a rambling and lie-filled press conference — in which Giuliani sweated so much that brown goo dripped down his face — that the Trump campaign would be filing their own lawsuit in Georgia.

Giuliani did not say what the lawsuit was.

The Trump campaign lost a lawsuit in the state earlier this month to block vote counting in a heavily Democratic county in Georgia, after a judge said the campaign did not provide any evidence that voter fraud occurred.

Georgia is slated to certify Biden as the victor of the state's Electoral College votes on Friday.

Ultimately, while many Republicans are backing Trump's anti-democratic effort to steal the 2020 election he lost, some are slowly beginning to speak out.

"Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in a statement late Thursday night. "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.