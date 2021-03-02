Lawsuits to overturn Trump's defeat are finally over — 4 months after he lost

None of the lawsuits ever proved voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court on Monday threw out the last remaining challenges from Donald Trump-supporting, conspiracy-theory-spouting lawyer Sidney Powell, officially ending the monthslong to overturn Trump's landslide loss to President Joe Biden.

Powell had been one of the loudest voices pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, filing multiple lawsuits in states Biden won based on lies about voter fraud and vote-switching that she never provided evidence. The accusations of fraud have now been debunked by multiple audits of voting machines, as well as recounts in multiple states.

Powell's claims were so baseless that she is facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from a voting machine company she falsely accused of plotting to steal the election. She also faces possible sanctions for filing meritless lawsuits.

The death of these final Powell lawsuits means Trump and his allies officially lost more than 60 attempts to overturn the election. Trump and his defenders notched only one minor victory — a decision in Pennsylvania that affected few votes — amid a string of embarrassing defeats. On the whole, judges excoriated his campaign and its defenders' inability to provide any evidence for their voter fraud claims and chastised them for their effort to subvert democracy through the judicial system.