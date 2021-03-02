Lawsuits to overturn Trump's defeat are finally over — 4 months after he lost

None of the lawsuits ever proved voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election.
The Supreme Court on Monday threw out the last remaining challenges from Donald Trump-supporting, conspiracy-theory-spouting lawyer Sidney Powell, officially ending the monthslong to overturn Trump's landslide loss to President Joe Biden.
Powell had been one of the loudest voices pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, filing multiple lawsuits in states Biden won based on lies about voter fraud and vote-switching that she never provided evidence. The accusations of fraud have now been debunked by multiple audits of voting machines, as well as recounts in multiple states.
Powell's claims were so baseless that she is facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from a voting machine company she falsely accused of plotting to steal the election. She also faces possible sanctions for filing meritless lawsuits.
The death of these final Powell lawsuits means Trump and his allies officially lost more than 60 attempts to overturn the election. Trump and his defenders notched only one minor victory — a decision in Pennsylvania that affected few votes — amid a string of embarrassing defeats. On the whole, judges excoriated his campaign and its defenders' inability to provide any evidence for their voter fraud claims and chastised them for their effort to subvert democracy through the judicial system.
"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so," Trump-appointed 3rd Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in a November decision that threw out a Trump campaign effort to overturn his loss in Pennsylvania.
Despite the string of losses, Trump is still lying that the election was stolen from him.
In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Trump once again told the lie that he won the election. He also urged Republicans to push for voter suppression policies to prevent the kind of loss Trump suffered in November 2020.
Republicans have heard Trump's demand for voter suppression laws loud and clear, with GOP legislators introducing hundreds of voter suppression bills across the country.
And Republican-controlled legislatures have already begun to pass those pieces of legislation.
For example, Iowa passed a bill last week that shaves off an hour of poll opening time, as well as cut back on the number of early voting days. And on Monday, the Georgia state House passed a voter suppression bill that requires ID to vote by mail and ends Sunday early voting days — a move that targets Black voters who organize events to vote after church.
Voting rights experts say the effort to make it harder to vote is the biggest attack on voting rights since Jim Crow, when Black Americans were prevented from voting using racist poll taxes and redistricting was used to dilute Black voters' voices, among other tactics.
Democrats are looking to combat the attack on voting rights by passing H.R. 1, a pro-democracy bill that would make it easier to register to vote, as well as to cast absentee ballots.
H.R. 1 is slated to pass the House this week, though it faces unlikely odds in the Senate, where Republicans are likely to utilize the filibuster to prevent its passage.
Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.