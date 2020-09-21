Trump is disrespecting Justice Ginsburg by lying about her final wish

Advertisement

Donald Trump falsely claimed Ruth Bader Ginsburg's final wish was the fabrication of Democratic lawmakers.

Donald Trump on Monday morning lied about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish that her replacement on the Supreme Court not be nominated until after the 2020 election. Trump said it was a fabrication by Democratic lawmakers.

"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi?" Trump said in a phone interview with "Fox & Friends," a now-weekly event every Monday morning. "I would be more inclined to the second."

Advertisement

Trump's claim is unequivocally false.

As Ginsburg's strength waned in her final days, she dictated her wish to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, NPR reported.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg said.

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are not going to fulfill Ginsburg's wish.

Not even an hour after news of Ginsburg's death was made public on Friday, McConnell released a statement saying he was going to move forward with Trump's nominee — whoever that may be.

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said.

This is the exact opposite of the position McConnell took in 2016, when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died.

McConnell refused to even give President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, a hearing, saying that the next president should get to fill the seat, even though Scalia's death came nearly a year before a new president was to be sworn in.

Senate Republicans followed that messaging then. However, in an about-face, one by one they are now saying that Trump should get to pick the nominee, even though the election is now just 43 days away.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.