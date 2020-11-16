Trump spends his weekend denying that he lost election in a landslide

Advertisement

Trump incessantly tweeted baseless conspiracy theories about the election he lost.

Donald Trump spent his weekend tweeting lies and disinformation to try to deny the reality before him: that he lost reelection to President-elect Joe Biden by a margin Trump himself described as a "landslide" in 2016.

Trump tweeted 42 times on Saturday and Sunday, repeating several lies about nonexistent voter fraud and making false assertions that he won reelection when he actually lost the Electoral College to Biden by a margin of 306 to 232. He also currently trails in the popular vote by 5.5 million ballots and counting.

"I WON THE ELECTION," Trump tweeted in all capital letters just before midnight on Sunday, a deluded and false claim.

Trump is continuing to try to challenge his defeat in court, putting his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in charge of the effort.

However, Trump and his campaign have already lost 19 of the 20 lawsuits that have come before judges, according to Marc Elias, a Democratic lawyer fight's Trump's onslaught of lawsuits.

The lawsuits have included baseless allegations of voter fraud. However, the campaign has not provided any evidence when standing before judges, leading to those lawsuits — such as this one in Georgia — being dismissed.

In one failed legal challenge in Pennsylvania, a Trump campaign lawyer admitted in court that he had no proof of voter fraud.

In fact, the Trump campaign scaled back a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that challenged the state's result, removing the false claim that they were not allowed to have poll watchers at ballot counting sites. Trump poll watchers were in the room.

Politico reported that even if that lawsuit is successful, it would not overturn enough votes for Trump to win the state. Trump currently trails there by 68,312 — a margin that continues to grow as the state finishes its vote counting.