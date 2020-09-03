Home Opinion Cartoon: Flying Uglies Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Flying Uglies By Clay Jones - September 3, 2020 9:15 AM 300 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: After Trump Opinion Cartoon: The house that Trump built Opinion Cartoon: Better Off? Opinion I'm a veteran — and I'm sick of Trump lying about what he did for my health care Opinion Cartoon: Family Testimonials Opinion Cartoon: Digging With Bannon Opinion Cartoon: Goodyear vs. Badyear Opinion Opinion: Trump's attack on the post office is his greatest threat to democracy yet Opinion Cartoon: It's Kamala RECENT POSTS Trump administration is ignoring Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ discrimination National Casey Quinlan - September 3, 2020 GOP congressman falsely claims there have been no riots in Republican-led cities National Josh Israel - September 3, 2020 McEnany says she's 'not engaging in conspiracy theories' seconds after promoting one National Emily Singer - September 3, 2020 Trump silent after an ally urges vigilantes to 'have a plan' to justify shootings National Josh Israel - September 3, 2020 Family of Black man killed by Rochester police remember him as loving National Associated Press - September 3, 2020