Trump says Susan Collins is 'not worth the work'

Advertisement

With a vindictive tweet, Trump made Collins' bid for reelection even harder for her than it already was.

Donald Trump on Friday attacked Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), appearing to suggest Republicans should just let her lose reelection.

"There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee. Well, she didn't support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work!" Trump tweeted.

Collins is one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans up for reelection this year. The nonpartisan political handicapping outlet Inside Elections rates Collins race a "tilt Democratic" contest, meaning they project she will lose the race.

Advertisement

Democratic voters in her state who once crossed party lines to support Collins' reelection efforts have turned away from her this year.

Polls show those once crossover voters disapprove of her decision to acquit Trump on impeachment charges, as well as her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite credible sexual assault allegations he faced. Without those voters, Collins's path to reelection looks slim.

Now, with his tweet, it appears Trump is even trying to turn the GOP base away from Collins — a move that would put the final nail in her proverbial reelection coffin.

"It's like Trump is on a kamikaze mission and trying to take Senate Republicans down with him," Jessica Taylor, a political handicapper with the Cook Political Report, tweeted. "If he can't win, then nobody should On its face, this might give Collins a way to point to differences w/ Trump. But may be too late."

Collin's Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon, had massively outraised her by $31 million, a cash advantage in the final days of the race that gives Gideon an edge.

A Collins loss would be a major boost to Democrats, who are looking to retake control of the Senate majority.

Democrats need to net three seats to win control if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins. If Trump wins, Democrats would need four seats.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.