Trump resorts to name-calling after Kamala Harris destroys Pence in debate

Trump has a long history of lashing out at women of color.

Donald Trump on Thursday morning lashed out at Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in a rage-filled interview on Fox Business, calling Harris a "monster" multiple times.

"This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way. This monster she says, 'No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this,'" Trump said. "Everything she said was a lie!"

Trump's childish smear of Harris came the morning after her debate with Mike Pence, during which she called out the Trump administration's failures on the coronavirus, as well as the administration's record on health care, among other things.

A CNN poll taken after the debate found 59% of registered voters who watched the debate thought Harris won, while just 38% said Pence was the victor.

Voters viewed Pence's debate performance as only marginally better than Trump's last week, in which 60% of registered voters who watched the debate thought Democratic nominee Joe Biden won, compared to the 28% who said Trump was the winner, according to a CNN poll.

Trump's use of "monster" to describe Harris is part of a long history of Trump lashing out at women of color who criticize him.

He's called House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters "low IQ." He told a group of four progressive Democratic women lawmakers to "go back" to the countries they came from, even though three of the four were born in the United States. He called Yamiche Alcindor, a Black journalist at PBS News, to "be nice" after she accurately reported on a past statement he made. And he's called April Ryan, a Black reporter for American Urban Radio Networks, "nasty" and a "loser."

Ultimately, attacking Harris is unlikely to help Trump in his reelection bid.

He's currently facing a historic gender gap.

The latest national CNN poll found 66% of women back Biden, with just 32% supporting Trump.

That amounts to a massive drop from 2016, when Trump carried 41% of women voters, according to exit polls.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.