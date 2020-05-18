Trump: So what if Pompeo made State Department officials walk his dog?

Donald Trump says the country's priorities are 'screwed up.'

Donald Trump said that if State Department employees have been tasked with walking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's dog, he doesn't see a problem with it.

Trump removed State Department inspector general Steve Linick from his position over the weekend. He said that he removed the official at the request of the State Department, noting that Linick had been appointed by President Barack Obama.

Reports have indicated that among the issues Linick was investigating in his role as an independent government watchdog were allegations that Pompeo used government staffers for personal errands, including dog walking, picking up his dry cleaning, and making dinner reservations for him and his wife.

From a May 18 White House roundtable:

REPORTER: Secretary Pompeo was reportedly under investigation both for having staffers do personal errands like walking his dog and picking up his dry cleaning and concerns that he may have subverted the will of Congress with Saudi arms deals. Are you concerned that he may have made this request to avoid an investigation? DONALD TRUMP: Well I don't know anything about it. I heard about it the same time maybe you heard about it. I don't know anything about it. I mean, you mean he's under investigation because he had somebody walk his dog from the government? I don’t know, doesn't sound – I don't think it sounds like that important, I mean, you have a man that's supposed to be, and he's a brilliant guy, number one at West Point, number one at Harvard, I believe, Harvard Law School or close. And, but he was number one at West Point, number one at Harvard Law School, or very close to number one, and they're bothered because he's having somebody walk his dog, as you're telling me, I didn't know that, I didn't hear that. I didn't know about an investigation, but this is what you get with the Democrats. Here's a man supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries. With weaponry like the world has never seen before, and the Democrats and the fake news media they're interested in a man who's walking their dog? And maybe he's busy. And maybe he's negotiating with Kim Jong Un, OK? About nuclear weapons. So that he'd say, "Please, could you walk my dog? Do you mind walking my dog? I'm talking to Kim Jong Un, or I'm talking to President Xi about paying us for some of the damage they've caused to the world and to us. Please walk my dog." To who? A Secret Service person or somebody, right? I don't know, I think this country has a long way to go, the priorities are really screwed up.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.