Home Opinion Cartoon: Mitt Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Mitt By Clay Jones - September 23, 2020 9:00 AM 248 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Republican Hypocrites Opinion Cartoon: Notorious Opinion Opinion: 3 national crises and 1 chance to get rid of Trump Opinion Cartoon: Evil Twin Trump Opinion Cartoon: Happy exploding trees Opinion Cartoon: He blinded me with stupid Opinion Cartoon: Churchill, FDR ... Trump? Opinion Cartoon: MAGAt love Opinion Cartoon: Widespread Panic - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Trump's campaign is reportedly concocting a scheme to steal the election Elections Emily Singer - September 23, 2020 Trump just made it harder for immigrants to get food and housing National Donna Provencher - September 23, 2020 Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden: 'I decided to take a stand' Elections Associated Press - September 23, 2020 Trump admits he wants Supreme Court seat filled to make sure he keeps the... Elections Emily Singer - September 23, 2020 Cartoon: Mitt Opinion Clay Jones - September 23, 2020