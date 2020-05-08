Trump's Mother's Day message: 'We've totally rebuilt our military'

Trump also said he was planning on attending a meeting at Camp David over the weekend, which he called a 'very special place that nobody ever gets to see.'

Donald Trump was asked during a Fox News interview on Friday about his message to mothers ahead of Mother's Day weekend.

Rather than answering the question directly, Trump chose to speak about fighter jets and military budgets instead.

From a May 8 interview on "Fox & Friends":

AINSLEY EARHARDT, HOST: This Sunday is Mother's Day. What are your plans? What are you going to do for Melania? And do you have a message for all the moms that are watching.

DONALD TRUMP: Well, we'll be together. I'm going to a Camp David meeting — a big meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Camp David is this very special place that nobody ever gets to see but it's a great work environment. And we're going to have meetings on different things.

Our military has never looked better. It's never been better. We've never had the kind of equipment that we have now. We had planes that were 50 years old and more. Fighter jets, now we have the best in the world. The F-35 and the F-18. What we have is incredible. The equipment and the people we have are great, but you know, they have to have equipment.

And we spent $1.5 trillion — really, more than that. And we've totally rebuilt our military, which you have to do. You know, I'm a very budget-conscious person. But you have to do.

The nice thing is — it's all built in the USA. And plenty of equipment coming. Lot of this equipment is coming. So it's very important that we have the best military and we have the.

Our military has never been in condition like it is now and soon will be.

EARHARDT: Do you have a message for the moms that are watching?

TRUMP: Well all I can say is happy Mother's Day, and I had a great mom. I loved my mom and she loved me, which isn't hard — which is, I must tell you, probably not easy to do. But she was so good to me. She was so good.

I couldn't do any wrong, which is a big problem. Maybe that's why I ended up the way I ended up, I don't know. I couldn't do any wrong in her eyes.

And I had a great father too. Great guy. Very different types. But my mother was a terrific woman.

And Melania's been a great mother to Barron, I will tell you that. Barron is growing up really beautifully. And she's been a great mother to Barron.