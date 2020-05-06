Home Opinion Cartoon: Murder Hornets Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Murder Hornets By Clay Jones - May 6, 2020 9:00 AM 369 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Worse Than Lincoln Opinion Cartoon: Michigan Freeedumb Opinion Cartoon: Where's Mike Pence? Opinion Cartoon: Scarfing Some MAGA Opinion Cartoon: Oh Yeah Opinion Cartoon: Trumpy Bubbles Opinion Cartoon: Broken Test Opinion Cartoon: MAGA Monkeys Opinion Cartoon: Fox Gets A Second Opinion RECENT POSTS GOP lawmakers cheer Texas salon owner for violating stay-at-home order National Josh Israel - May 6, 2020 Infection rate rises across the country as states rush to reopen National Associated Press - May 6, 2020 Trump decides not to end coronavirus task force following public outcry National Emily Singer - May 6, 2020 Supreme Court to hear case on employers refusing birth control coverage to employees National Associated Press - May 6, 2020 Trump refuses to wear mask at mask factory — where they are required National Emily Singer - May 6, 2020