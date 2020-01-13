Trump falsely suggests Pelosi supports terrorism in bizarre tirade

Trump claimed House Speaker Pelosi supports Iranian terrorists and not the Iranian people in an offensive Twitter rant.

Donald Trump on Monday falsely suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands with the dictatorial leaders of Iran over the Iranian people, after he reteweeted a series of offensive tweets, including one depicting Pelosi in a hijab.

The tweets all contain the hashtag "#NancyPelosiFakeNews," which stemmed from an interview Pelosi gave on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. People using the hashtag are suggesting that Pelosi is downplaying the protests from Iranian citizens who are angry at their government.

Pelosi accurately said that Iranian protesters were protesting a number of things, including the United States' drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as well as the Iranian leadership for shooting down the commercial plane.

Over the weekend, Trump commented on the Iranians protesting against their leadership, saying that the protesters should be protected — both in a tweet in English and one written in Farsi.

"To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS," Trump tweeted. "Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!"

Of course, Trump has banned those "great Iranian people" from traveling to the United States with his travel ban, which made good on his promise to ban Muslims from entering the country.

Some reports have said that Trump launched the drone strike that killed an Iranian general to appease some Republican senators whom he needs to vote to acquit him in the upcoming impeachment trial.

And he's enraged at Pelosi for bringing the articles of impeachment to the floor and forever leaving a stain on Trump's legacy — which Trump also tweeted about over the weekend.

"Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?" Trump tweeted. "Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!"

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.