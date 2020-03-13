Trump on lack of coronavirus tests: 'I don't take responsibility at all'

From a March 13 press conference in the White House Rose Garden:

KRISTEN WELKER, NBC: Mr. President, Dr. Fauci said earlier this week that the lag in testing was, in fact, a failing. Do you take responsibility for that, and when can you guarantee that every single American who needs a test will be able to have a test? What's the date of that?

DONALD TRUMP: No, I don't take responsibility at all because we were given a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time. Wasn't meant for this kind of an event, with the kind of numbers that we’re talking about.

And what we've done is redesigned it very quickly with the help of the people behind me, and we're now in very, very strong shape.