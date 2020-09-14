Donald Trump claims he's 'entitled' to third term

Advertisement

The U.S. Constitution limits presidents to serving two terms.

During his Saturday night campaign rally in Minden, Nevada, Donald Trump said he deserves a third term as president.

"We're gonna win four more years in the White House. And then after that, we'll negotiate. Because probably — based on the way we were treated, we're probably entitled to another four after that," Trump said on Saturday night at a campaign rally in Minden, Nevada.

Trump currently trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national polls as well as most battleground state polls.

Trump did not specify how he would negotiate a third term. The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, passed by Congress in 1947 and ratified by the states on Feb. 27, 1951, states unequivocally that, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

There are no provisions in the amendment allowing for a third term based on how a president was treated while in office.

Saturday was not the first time Trump suggested defying the constitution he swore to uphold.

In November 2019, Trump told a room full of donors that he was interested in serving additional terms after praising China's leader, Xi Jinping, for being "president for life."

In August, Trump told a Wisconsin campaign rally that if he wins in November, "we'll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign," adding, "We should get a redo of four years."

Trump has repeatedly lied about President Obama spying on his campaign. In May 2019, FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress that there was no spying or illegal surveillance of Trump's 2016 campaign by the Obama administration.

In the past, Trump claimed that his remarks about serving a third term were only jokes. In a June interview on "Meet the Press," Trump told host Chuck Todd that he would respect the 22nd Amendment and only serve two terms, assuming he wins in November.

Trump has a long history of lying to the press about campaign issues. For example, he repeatedly promised to release his taxes before the 2016 election and never did so.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has told more than 20,000 lies since taking office.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.