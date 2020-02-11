Trump tries to disrupt Democratic opponents in New Hampshire — and fails

Trump hoped his Monday night rally would snarl traffic and cause issues for Democrats. But Democrats were holding events far away from his rally.

Donald Trump on Monday night held a rally in New Hampshire, which his aides hoped would cause logistical problems for Democratic presidential candidates making their last-minute pitch to voters ahead of the state's primary on Tuesday.

But Trump's attempt to snarl traffic in the state's most populous city failed — as the Democratic candidates weren't holding events near the stadium where Trump held his rally.

In fact, almost none of the top-tier Democratic candidates where anywhere near Trump's rally Monday night, which was held in the heart of Manchester at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena.

Advertisement Loading...

Former Vice President Joe Biden held a get-out-the-vote rally in Manchester at 5:45 p.m., an hour and 15 minutes before Trump's event.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon, roughly an hour away from Trump's rally.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was holding a rally at the University of New Hampshire when Trump was holding his event, about an hour's drive from the SNHU Arena.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a rally at 8 p.m. in Exeter, about a 40-minute drive from Trump's rally.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was holding a rally in Rochester at the time of Trump's rally, which is an hour drive from the SNHU Arena.

Ultimately, Trump's attempt to take a page out of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's playbook to cause traffic and problems for Democrats was unsuccessful.

"[That feeling when] you think you're causing mayhem but you don't check the candidates' publicly available schedules so don't realize how few of them are even planning to be in manchester," New York Magazine reporter Gabriel Debenedetti tweeted.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.