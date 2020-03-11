Trump uses Oval Office address on coronavirus to brag about economy

From a March 11 address from the Oval Office:

DONALD TRUMP: Because of the economic policies that we have put into place over the last three years, we have the greatest economy anywhere in the world by far. Our banks and financial institutions are fully capitalized and incredibly strong.

Our unemployment is at an historic low. This vast economic prosperity gives us flexibility, reserves, and resources to handle any threat that comes our way. This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.