Trump: Cops kill white people too so it's 'terrible' to ask about Black victims

Studies show police are far more likely to kill Black people than white people.

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "more white people" are killed by the police than Black people.

The inaccurate statement was made in response to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge, who asked Trump why Black people were being killed by law enforcement.

Trump then criticized Herridge for asking a "terrible" question.

Advertisement Loading...

In reality, while more white people are indeed killed by police each year, that statistic is based solely on the fact that the population of white Americans is much higher than any other group. Numerous studies have found that Black people in the United States are as much as six times more likely to be killed by police, and are more likely to be unarmed than white or Latinx victims.

From the July 14 edition of "CBS Evening News":

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CBS News: Let's talk about George Floyd. You said George Floyd's death was a terrible thing. DONALD TRUMP: Terrible. HERRIDGE: Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country? TRUMP: And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.