Trump explodes in front of aides after polls show him losing to Biden

Trump's advisers tried to use the polling to get him to stop his coronavirus briefings, according to multiple reports.

In an effort to get Donald Trump to scale back on his often gaffe-filled and tone-deaf coronavirus task force briefings, advisers from both his reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee presented him with internal polling showing him losing reelection to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night.

Trump, however, refused to believe the polls from his own campaign and the committee, according to the reports.

"I'm not losing to Joe Biden," Trump told his advisers, according to the Washington Post, who reported that the conversation was filled with profanities.

The Associated Press wrote that Trump threw in an expletive when presented with the polling data.

"I am not f—ing losing to Joe Biden," Trump said, according to the AP.

CNN reported that Trump was so angry when he was presented with the poll numbers that he threatened to sue his campaign manager, Brad Parscale — though the Washington Post said Trump made that comment "in jest."

While none of the reports said how bad Trump was losing to Biden in the internal polls, public polls paint a grim picture for Trump's reelection hopes.

Biden leads Trump nationally by 6.3 points, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

And swing state polling is not much better.

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, and Arizona. Trump carried all of those states in 2016 and would likely need to hold on to almost all of them if he hopes to win reelection in the fall.

In recent days, Trump has scaled back his freewheeling, sometimes hourslong coronavirus task force briefings, during which he often lied and threw out dangerous ideas for how to treat COVID-19.

Aides may have finally been able to convince him following the backlash Trump received for floating the idea of injecting disinfectant to try to cure those stricken with the coronavirus — a dangerous proposal that led to an increase in people calling poison control in a number of states.

However, according to CNN, Trump's aides don't believe the scaled-back news conferences will last long.

Without the briefings, Trump is answering questions at other media availabilities in the White House — and those have led to the same kind of bad headlines Trump's aides were trying to avoid.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.