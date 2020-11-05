Trump asks Joe Biden to only accept votes showing Trump wins

Advertisement

Joe Biden has repeatedly called for all the votes cast in the election to be counted.

Donald Trump on Thursday challenged former Vice President Joe Biden to only accept vote counts that would lead to a Trump election victory.

"I challenge Joe and every Democrat to clarify that they only want legal votes," Trump said during a speech at the White House. "Legal votes. We want every legal vote counted. And I want every legal vote counted."

Trump and his campaign have inaccurately defined tried to "legal" votes as votes cast in person on Election Day, which in many cases heavily favor Republicans. The distinction would invalidate millions of votes cast by mail that favored Biden. It is also wrong.

Advertisement

In a speech earlier in the day, Biden called for "calm" and said, "Each ballot must be counted." Biden did not make any artificial distinctions about which group of votes should be tabulated, as Trump did.

A full accounting of the votes has eroded Trump's lead in key swing states and the current trajectory favors Biden winning the electoral college and the presidency.

From a Nov. 5 White House speech:

DONALD TRUMP: I challenge Joe and every Democrat to clarify that they only want legal votes because they talk about votes, and I think they should use the word "legal." Legal votes. We want every legal vote counted. And I want every legal vote counted. We want openness and transparency. No secret count rooms. No mystery ballots. No illegal votes being case after Election Day. You have Election Day, and the laws are very strong on that. You have an Election Day. And they don't want votes cast after Election Day. And they want the process to be an honest one. It's so important. We want an honest election. We want an honest count. And we want honest people working back there 'cause it's a very important job, so that's the way this country is going to win. That's the way the United States will win.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.