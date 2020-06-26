Trump can't name a single thing he would do in a second term

In a conversation with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump couldn't list a single 'top priority item' for his second term.

Fox News' Sean Hannity sat with Donald Trump on Thursday for an interview, lobbing easy questions such as, "What are your top priority items for a second term?"

But Trump couldn't even answer that. He was unable to list any concrete items on his to-do list if voters gave him a second term — in which the next president will likely still be dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the human and economic toll it's taken on the United States.

Instead, Trump gave a rambling answer in which he praised himself, attacked his former national security adviser John Bolton, and said he now has experience.

His response in full:

Well, one of the things that will be really great, you know, the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I've always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It's a very important meaning. I never did this before — I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington I think 17 times. All of the sudden, I'm the president of the United States. You know the story, I'm riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady, and I say, 'This is great.' But I didn't know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes. Like, you know, an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody. You don't have to drop bombs on everybody. You don't have to kill people.

Instead of laying out policy positions and talking about how he would make life better for Americans, Trump instead used violent rhetoric to describe fellow Americans and vowed to crack down on protests against racial injustice.

"Every night, we're going to get tougher and tougher," Trump told Hannity, in response to a question about protesters who are dismantling monuments to the Confederacy. "And at some point, there's going to be retribution, because there has to be. These people are vandals, but they're agitators, but they're really — they're terrorists, in a sense."

Trump's recent rhetoric may be damaging his political standing, with voters disapproving of his handling of race relations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump currently trails presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 10 points in the RealClearPolitics average, a massive deficit roughly four months out from Election Day.

Trump is also trailing in almost every battleground state, including Wisconsin, Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. He's even trailing Biden in Arizona, which hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1996.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.