Trump says a 'Red Wave' is coming. Too bad the polls say something else.

He made the same faulty claim in 2018.

Donald Trump predicted on Tuesday that a "Great Red Wave" was coming in next Tuesday's elections. But polls suggest he may be even more wrong than when he made the same prediction two years ago.

In a morning tweet, Trump mocked rival Joe Biden for having smaller crowds at his socially distant campaign events than the crowds at Trump's own superspreader rallies.

"Obama is drawing VERY small (tiny) numbers of people," he bragged, referencing an event a week earlier at which his predecessor was present. "Biden is drawing almost no one. We are drawing tens of thousands of people."

He added, "You'll see that again today. The Great Red Wave is coming!!!"

Trump has been making similar claims for weeks, promising a "giant" and "massive" Republican sweep in the November election. Last week, he predicted that his party would even regain a majority in the House of Representatives — an outcome that even House Republican leaders believe is unlikely.

If the term "red wave" sounds familiar, it's because Trump made the exact same prediction in 2018.

"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," he tweeted in June of that year. "Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves [sic] this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!"

That did not happen. Instead, Democrats gained 41 seats and control of the House of Representatives, making Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the House speaker once again. To regain a majority next month, Republicans would need to win back at least 15 Democratic seats. Forecasters predict that they will in fact lose ground.

Democrats are also expected to gain seats in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has conceded his odds of keeping a Republican majority are about "50-50."

Democrats have massively outraised Republicans in recent weeks in key races. Polling averages show Democrats poised to win both chambers.

And the most vulnerable Republican of all appears to be Trump himself. With national and swing-state polls showing a large Biden lead, Trump may find his 2020 predictions as wrong as his 2018 prognostications.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.