Home Opinion Cartoon: Sewage And Stones Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Sewage And Stones By Clay Jones - July 13, 2020 9:00 AM 722 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Tucker And Trump's Anti-Troops Tantrums Opinion Cartoon: Trump Nerd Opinion Cartoon: Nyet Intelligence Opinion Cartoon: WTF 2020 Opinion Cartoon: Trump's Symbol Of Hate Opinion Cartoon: Trump's White Power Opinion Cartoon: Donald Trump's Beautiful Treason Opinion Cartoon: Liberty Pants Opinion Cartoon: TikTok Agitators RECENT POSTS Governor goes maskless at public gathering 1 day after telling residents to wear them Local Dan Desai Martin - July 13, 2020 Vast majority of Republicans in swing states support the virus aid McConnell is blocking National Josh Israel - July 13, 2020 Fact check: Trump spent the week lying about Biden, jobs, and school safety National Associated Press - July 13, 2020 Giuliani contradicts Trump's claim that his taxes are being audited National Emily Singer - July 13, 2020 Trump boosts baseless claim that CDC is lying to make him lose the election National Josh Israel - July 13, 2020