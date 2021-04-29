Trump complains about raid on Giuliani's apartment: 'It's, like, so unfair'

'He just loves this country,' Donald Trump told Fox News.

Donald Trump on Thursday morning stuck up for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, saying an FBI raid on Giuliani's New York City apartment was unjust.

"Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "He does these things — he just loves this country, and they raid his apartment. It's, like, so unfair and such a double — it's like a double standard like I don't think anybody's ever seen before."

Federal agents raided the apartment of Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, on Wednesday as part of a probe of his dealings with Ukraine during the 2020 election.

The New York Times, which broke the news of the raid, reported that the investigation stems from Giuliani's efforts to get Ukrainian officials to announce investigations into Trump's likely opponent in the 2020 election campaign, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter to hurt Biden's chances. The Times reported investigators are looking into whether Giuliani's efforts violated foreign lobby laws.

Giuliani has been under investigation since 2019 for his Ukraine dealings.

However, the Times reported, the investigation was hampered during Trump's tenure by political appointees who blocked the search warrants that were finally carried out on Wednesday.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power in 2019 over the effort to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election after he withheld congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine to try to force the country to announce investigations into Biden.

Giuliani was a key figure in the impeachment hearings, with government officials testifying that he was a ringleader in the scheme to get Ukraine to launch an investigation into the Bidens.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.