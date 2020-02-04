Trump gives Medal of Freedom to notoriously racist, sexist Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh's years of racism and sexism did not deter Trump from bestowing the country's highest civilian honor on him.

During his State of the Union speech, Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh has called a college activist a "slut," referred to President Barack Obama as a "magic negro," and referred to a then-12-year-old Chelsea Clinton as a dog.

"He is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for decades of tireless devotion to our country," said Trump. "In recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

Melania Trump then put the medal around Limbaugh's neck.

In 2012, after Georgetown Law student Sandra Fluke testified before a House committee on health care regulations and contraception, Limbaugh called her a "slut."

"What does it say about the college coed Susan Fluke [sic], who goes before a congressional committee and essentially says that she must be paid to have sex? What does that make her? It makes her a slut, right?" said Limbaugh. "It makes her a prostitute. She wants to be paid to have sex. She's having so much sex she can't afford the contraception."

In 2007, Limbaugh played a song referring to then-Sen. Barack Obama as a "magic negro."

"Singing a song in my head here during the break: 'Barack, the Magic Negro, doo doo do doo,'" he said, referring to singing along with the recording.

Years after, in 2011, when Obama was then president, Limbaugh was unapologetic.

"I'm not going to apologize for the Magic Negro … we're going to freaking play it again today," said Limbaugh.

In a November 1992 of his short-lived television show, Limbaugh referred to the then 12-year-old Chelsea Clinton as a dog.

"Could — could we see the cute kid? Let's take a look at — see who is the cute kid in the White House," said Limbaugh, and then he showed a picture Millie, President George H.W. Bush's dog.

