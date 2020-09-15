Trump says voting is 'dangerous.' But Russian election meddling? Not so much

Advertisement

Russia is once again interfering in the 2020 election to try to hurt Joe Biden and help Trump, intelligence officials say.

Donald Trump on Monday night claimed that an increase in mail-in voting is more dangerous than Russia's continued interference in the 2020 election, despite the fact that there's no evidence showing absentee voting is plagued with fraud.

"I think the massive mail-in ballot is much more dangerous, absolutely," Trump said in an interview with Phoenix, Arizona, Fox affiliate NewsNOW, when asked whether he felt Russian interference or an increase in absentee voting worried him more.

"Who's getting the ballots? Who's sending the ballots?" he said. "... It's ridiculous."

Trump has railed against mail-in voting for weeks, lying about the voting method that he, along with numerous members of his inner circle, have used in the past and continue to use.

Trump's own campaign is urging its supporters to cast ballots by mail, even as Trump tries to discredit the legitimate voting method — an effort that's causing fewer Republicans to request absentee ballots, which could negatively impact Trump's chances in November.

The New York Times reported in early August that Russia is using the same tactics it used in 2016 to spread disinformation to hurt Democratic nominee Joe Biden and help Trump.

Despite this, a whistleblower at the Department of Homeland Security alleged last week that he had been pressured by acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to suppress a report about Russian interference in the 2020 election because it "made the president look bad."

"Donald Trump refuses to defend our troops when Russia puts bounties on their heads, so it comes as no surprise that he downplays Russia’s attacks and refuses to hold them accountable for election interference," Kyle Morse, a spokesperson for the liberal opposition research group American Bridge 21st Century, which first flagged the news clip, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Mail-in voting is safe — plain and simple, but our democracy won't be if Trump is elected to an unchecked second term," he added.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.