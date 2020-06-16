Trump: School choice is 'the civil rights of all time in this country'

The abolition of slavery has often been described as the most important civil rights moment in American history — but Trump disagrees.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump described school choice as "the civil rights of all time" in America.

Trump's declaration would appear to rank the education policy backed by conservatives above other major civil rights achievements in American history.

These include, but are not limited to, the abolition of slavery, the fights for black suffrage and women's suffrage, the civil rights movement itself, and victories for LGBTQ equality.

Trump made similar remarks last Friday, when he said the "result" of the abolition of slavery under President Abraham Lincoln was "questionable."

From a June 16 speech at the White House: