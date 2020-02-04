Trump claims he's protecting preexisting conditions — as he sues to get rid of them

The Trump administration is currently backing a lawsuit to overturn all of Obamacare, including the protections for preexisting conditions.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed he would guarantee that Americans with preexisting conditions would have access to health care. His administration is currently pushing to do the exact opposite.

"A good life for American families also requires the most affordable, innovative, and high-quality health care system on earth," Trump told Congress.

"I've also made an ironclad pledge to American families. We will always protect patients with preexisting conditions," Trump added.

Advertisement Loading...

But last March, Trump endorsed a lawsuit by Republican state officials seeking to eliminate every word of Obamacare — with no replacement currently in place. Should the suit prevail, all of the preexisting condition protections from the Affordable Care Act end.

This is not the first time Trump has undermined these protections. He has embraced permitting states to sell junk health insurance plans that exclude those with preexisting conditions as well.

Trump also pushed Obamacare repeal legislation — the unsuccessful 2017 Trumpcare proposal. Had it become law, it would have mandated that insurers offer some form of insurance to people with preexisting conditions, but it would not have prevented discrimination against them, nor would it have included any system to make such coverage affordable for patients or insurers.

Though Trump boasted in the speech that he keeps his promises, he has failed in his pledge to quickly replace Obamacare with "something terrific" that would cover everyone.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.