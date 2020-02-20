Another Trump supporter arrested over threats to kill Trump's rivals

A New York man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Yet another Donald Trump supporter was arrested for allegedly making death threats against a list of Democrats Trump repeatedly attacks.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was arrested on Thursday and charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official. Lippa had left death threats for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff — who all played prominent roles in the impeachment effort against Trump.

According to the criminal complaint, Lippa left profanity-laced messages for the Democratic lawmakers. And in an interview with federal investigators, Lippa admitted that he was enraged over the lawmakers' support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office.

In the death threat against Schiff, Lippa parroted the pejorative nicknames Trump uses against the California Democrat.

"Schiff, Shifty Schiff, you're the biggest fucking scumbag motherfucker who ever lived," Lippa allegedly says in the message, according to the court filing.

"I dare you to come, I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your fucking forehead. You fucking scumbag piece of shit. You got that? And you can look up my phone number. And you think I'm fucking joking? I'll come to Washington and kill you, you motherfucker."

The threats against Pelosi and Schumer were similarly vulgar.

"Hey Schumer, you and Nancy Pelosi are to fucking biggest scumbags who ever lived," Lippa says, according to the complaint. "

And let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you. I'm going to be the driver. And he'll shoot you from 200 yards away. I fucking promise you, you fucking totally little fucking Democrats scumbag fucks."

Lippa is the latest Trump supporter to be arrested for either making threats against Trump's political foes or attempting to harm Trump's perceived enemies.

Patrick W. Carlineo — another New York man and self-proclaimed Trump supporter — was arrested in April 2019 for making threats against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In August 2019, a Trump fan in Washington State was arrested for threatening to kill Hispanic people.

And of course, the most high-profile example is Cesar Sayoc, who sent more than a dozen pipe bombs through the mail to lawmakers and media outlets that Trump regularly attacks.

Trump, for his part, has been criticized for the ratcheted up rhetoric he uses to attack his political rivals. However, Trump has refused to apologize or accept blame for his supporters' actions.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.