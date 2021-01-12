Trump makes new threats against Biden as he faces impeachment

Advertisement

Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened that efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment "will come back to haunt Joe Biden" and claimed the movement to impeach him "is very dangerous" for America.

"The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," Trump said in remarks delivered in Alamo, Texas.

"The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country, and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the U.S.A."

The comments follow Trump's statement earlier in the day, when he said his call for supporters to flood the Capitol at a rally Wednesday morning was "totally appropriate," despite the death and destruction that followed.

Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other lawmakers, have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The House of Representatives is set to vote this week on an impeachment resolution citing Trump's decision to incite the riot.

From a Jan. 21 speech:

