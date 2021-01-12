Trump says it was 'totally appropriate' for him to incite a riot at the Capitol

Advertisement

Five people died in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, including a Capitol Police officer.

Donald Trump said on Tuesday it was "totally appropriate" for him to incite the attack on the U.S. Capitol that killed five people.

"People thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump told reporters.

Trump's did not admit any guilt for his role in inciting the attack and he expressed no regret for the deaths that occurred. When airing his remarks, MSNBC cut away from Trump, noting he was lying about the events that took place.

"The president has started to, as he usually does, often does, veer away from the truth," noted MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson.

Trump's statement runs counter to claims on Monday from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that Trump admitted he had a role in instigating the violence on Capitol Hill.

At a speech in Washington before the riot took place, Trump encouraged rally attendees to take action, citing myths and conspiracy theories about Joe Biden's election win. As the mob attacked the Capitol, Trump told them, "We love you."

Support for Trump's removal from office has risen since he made his comments, with a recent ABC News poll showing 56% supporting his removal.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a staunch Trump ally, said his legacy had been "tarnished" by the attack and said, "His actions were the problem not the solution."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) called for Trump's resignation, telling reporters, "I want him out."

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans have said they are considering supporting a measure to impeach him for inciting the attack.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has said he hasn't ruled out voting for impeachment and that he supports using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) said Trump's rhetoric denying his election loss was "rankly unfit" and would be considering impeachment.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said he would "consider" the articles of impeachment, and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said, "I do think the president committed impeachable offenses."

Punchbowl News reported that House Republicans "are bracing for between ten and 20 of their GOP colleagues to vote to impeach Donald Trump."

But Graham has said he opposes impeachment, claiming it will "do far more harm than good."

From a Jan. 12 media availability:

REPORTER: What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility? DONALD TRUMP: So if you read my speech, and many people have done it and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it's been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate and if you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places – HALLIE JACKSON, MSNBC: We are coming out of this now because the president has started to, as he usually does, often does, veer away from the truth.

