Trump claims his trees are 'all specimens' during Earth Day event

By
Oliver Willis
-
Trump expressed concern at a White House ceremony that people would consider his 'specimens' an 'exaggeration' or 'a Trump term.'

From an April 22 Earth Day event at the White House:

DONALD TRUMP: We're planting 10 beautiful specimen trees. They're specimens. All specimens.

 

People may think that's an exaggeration or that's a Trump term.

 

Actually, they're sold as specimens. They cost more money, but they are better. I buy a lot of 'em.

Garden design website Gardenista says specimen trees are "Generally, any tree planted singularly as a focus of attention."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

 


