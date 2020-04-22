Trump claims his trees are 'all specimens' during Earth Day event

Trump expressed concern at a White House ceremony that people would consider his 'specimens' an 'exaggeration' or 'a Trump term.'

From an April 22 Earth Day event at the White House:

DONALD TRUMP: We're planting 10 beautiful specimen trees. They're specimens. All specimens.

People may think that's an exaggeration or that's a Trump term.

Actually, they're sold as specimens. They cost more money, but they are better. I buy a lot of 'em.