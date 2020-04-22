Trump claims his trees are 'all specimens' during Earth Day event

Trump expressed concern at a White House ceremony that people would consider his 'specimens' an 'exaggeration' or 'a Trump term.'
From an April 22 Earth Day event at the White House:
DONALD TRUMP: We're planting 10 beautiful specimen trees. They're specimens. All specimens.
People may think that's an exaggeration or that's a Trump term.
Actually, they're sold as specimens. They cost more money, but they are better. I buy a lot of 'em.
Garden design website Gardenista says specimen trees are "Generally, any tree planted singularly as a focus of attention."
