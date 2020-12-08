Trump asks for someone out there to have 'the courage' to overturn the election

Advertisement

He used his 'vaccine summit' to make this request.

Donald Trump used his "vaccine summit" on Tuesday to urge state legislators and the federal courts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

After touting his role in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, Trump went on a tirade about his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. In his comments to the press, he repeated debunked conspiracy claims and asked that he be declared the winner — despite losing the Electoral College by what he himself once called a "landslide" and losing the popular vote.

"I received almost 75 million votes. The highest number of votes in the history of our country for a sitting president," he bragged, neglecting to mention that Biden received over 7 million more votes than that. "All you have to do is turn on your local television set and you'll see what happened. With thousands of ballots coming out from under tables, with all of the terrible things you saw, all you have to do is take a look. And if somebody has the courage I know who the next administration will be."

Since his Election Day defeat, Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that he was the real winner. He has cited a litany of conspiracy theories to explain away his defeat, suggesting without evidence that the election was stolen from him — even in states run by Republicans who supported him. Media fact-checkers, bipartisan election officials, and even Trump-appointed federal judges have rejected and refuted these claims.

He has urged multiple state legislatures in Biden-won states to illegally simply declare him the winner of their electoral votes and asked previously for a "brave judge or justice" to overturn the results. So far, no legislatures or courts have agreed.

Trump's own administration deemed Biden the "apparent winner" late last month and he is set to be inaugurated at noon on Jan. 20, 2021.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.