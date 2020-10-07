Contagious Trump violates quarantine after just 6 days

Advertisement

Trump, still shedding the coronavirus, returns to work at the White House against CDC guidelines and common sense.

Despite being infected by the coronavirus, Donald Trump returned to work at the Oval Office today, where CNN reported he was briefed on stimulus talks and the impending Hurricane Delta.

CNN noted that a Marine was standing outside of the West Wing, likely indicating Trump's presence in the Oval Office — a report that was later confirmed.

In photos, the Marine was maskless.

"A contagious ... Trump is right now inside the Oval Office, the White House is saying, despite being infected with coronavirus," Jake Tapper said on the network.

White House aides were apparently informed the day before of Trump's interest in returning to work and instructed to prepare for his return.

But Trump's behavior flouts all coronavirus recommendations by every health agency in the world.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that those who test positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms and 24 hours after the last noted fever.

The White House claims Trump first tested positive Thursday, which means he has only self-quarantined for six full days at most.

Trump's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, told CNBC Wednesday that Trump had actually returned to work on Tuesday.

"(He) actually showed up to the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions with respect to his COVID-19," Kudlow said. "And he's gotten a lot better, he's much stronger."

White House spokesman Ben Williamson immediately denied this statement in a tweet, saying that while Trump "wanted to be in the Oval Office yesterday" he was "not there."

"Safety preparations have been underway in the event he moves to working out of the Oval Office," Williamson claimed.

It's unclear how a man Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said could easily work from the golf course was suddenly needed urgently in the Oval Office today.

Whether he returned to work Tuesday or Wednesday, it's certainly not the first time Trump has recklessly endangered colleagues, staffers, and others around him.

It may be one of the most egregious, however.

Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted Wednesday that the whole thing seemed to be a publicity stunt.

"Trump could be briefed on stimulus talks and hurricanes by phone or in the residence," Stokols wrote. "When the Oval Office photos are sent out later, it’ll be abundantly clear why he forced staff into protective gear and put them at higher risk."

Trump seems to have no plan for looking out for anyone but himself going forward, either.

On Tuesday, he tweeted that he was "looking forward" to participating in the next debate in person.

Tim Murtaugh, Trump's campaign communications director, confirmed this in a statement to The Hill.

"The president intends to participate in the debate in person," it read.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.