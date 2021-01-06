Trump tells terrorists 'we love you' after Biden calls on him to end violence

Advertisement

Biden laid blame for the violent mob at the Capitol directly at Donald Trump's feet.

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a forceful rebuke of Donald Trump, blaming him for the violent mob of his supporters that took over the U.S. Capitol as they tried to help aid Trump and the GOP's coup attempt.

"The words of a president matter no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire, at their worst, they can incite," Biden said in an address, clearly laying blame for the terrorist incident at the Capitol at Trump's feet. "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege."

Biden went on to list off the actions the Trump mob took, including breaking into the building, smashing windows, and threatening elected officials.

"It's not protest, it's insurrection," Biden said of the mob's actions. "The world is watching. Like so many other Americans, I am genuinely shocked and saddened that our nation so long the beacon of light and hope for democracy, has come to such a dark moment."

Minutes after Biden spoke, Trump released a video finally telling his supporters to disperse.

Yet, he still pushed the baseless lies about a stolen election that inspired the mob to rebel in the first place.

"I know your pain, I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now, we have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt," Trump said in the video, which he posted to Twitter.

"We love you. You're very special," he added before saying, "Go home and go home in peace."

But before releasing a video, Trump egged on the mob, telling them multiple times earlier in the day to go march to the Capitol, where his supporters attacked police officers. NBC News reported that improvised explosive devices were even found near the Capitol building but had been safely detonated without injury.

The New York Times reported that Trump's aides tried furiously to get him to get the mob to disperse, to no avail.

Some of his closest current and former aides even took to Twitter to publicly implore him to tell his supporters to leave.

"Now is the time for the President to be presidential," Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff, tweeted, adding, "The President's tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home."

It's unclear what eventually got Trump to act.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.