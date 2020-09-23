Trump casually asks 'are mailmen involved' in imaginary ballot fraud

Advertisement

Trump is kicking up a lot of dirt, but millions of Americans have safely and securely voted by mail without complaint in previous presidential elections.

Donald Trump on Wednesday implicated "mailmen" as part of a conspiracy regarding the integrity of mail-in voting in the upcoming election.

While discussing the repeatedly debunked claims he has made about mail-in ballots leading to fraud, Trump rhetorically asked, "Are mailmen involved? Who's delivering it?"

Trump has attempted to impugn voting by mail for months now as states across the country have sought to expand access to a safe way to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed over 200,000 Americans.

In contrast to Trump's attacks, election experts have said voting by mail is possibly less susceptible to fraud than in-person voting.

From a Sept. 16 White House media availability:

DONALD TRUMP: The Democrats know it. They know what's going on. They know how it's going on. Who's getting it, who's sending it, where is it going, where is it coming back, where is it coming from? Are mailmen involved? Who's delivering it? It's a very, very — and they know it's going to be. And all you have to do is look at — as in the case in West Virginia, but many cases — I would say every single case in the last number of years where they've done this. And this is a tiny scale, compared to millions and millions of ballots that are being sent.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.