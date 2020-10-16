Trump uses taxpayer-funded event to tell people to vote against Democrats

Advertisement

Trump is significantly behind Joe Biden in both fundraising and polling.

Donald Trump, speaking at a taxpayer-funded official White House event on Friday, urged attendees to "get out and vote" against Democrats.

The speech was billed by the official White House schedule as "remarks on Protecting America's Seniors." Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was also in attendance.

"We must not let them bring this lethal and deadly agenda to America. Don't let it happen. Got to vote them out. Get out and vote," Trump said, after attacking Democratic health care proposals.

It is a violation of the law for federal government workers, including Azar and any administration staff at the event, to use the White House for partisan political purposes.

The event came a day after Trump's reelection campaign announced that it had raised $247.8 million in September, which is $135 million less than the $383 million Vice President Joe Biden brought in. Biden has $432 million in cash reserves compared to the $251.4 million for Trump.

Biden is leading Trump in every national poll, for an average of 8.9 percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics. Biden is also ahead of Trump in the polling in key battleground states.

From an Oct. 16 White House event:

DONALD TRUMP: Socialist health care plans always end up denying care and coverage to the sick and the elderly in order to control costs and they always feel that this is the easiest way to do it. We must not let them bring this lethal and deadly agenda to America. Don't let it happen. Got to vote them out. Get out and vote.

