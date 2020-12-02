White House hosts parties while warning governors of holiday coronavirus threat

Advertisement

Trump's coronavirus task force told states that the 'COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high.'

The White House coronavirus task force this week issued its most dire warnings yet to states about the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the "COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high," and that public health officials should go around their state and local government leaders if needed to warn the public about the risks, CNN reported.

Yet despite the urgent warnings, Donald Trump has already begun to host holiday parties at the White House, including the first on Tuesday night in which maskless revelers could be heard coughing, according to video from the event obtained by Politico.

It's the latest instance in which Trump is ignoring the dangers of the virus to hold what could be another superspreader event at the White House.

Advertisement

Already, at least two White House events have been virus superspreaders: the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as Trump's Supreme Court pick, as well as Trump's election night party.

Last week, the White House said it was pressing forward with holiday parties this year despite the virus risk.

But now they are doing so even as Trump's own virus task force warned this week that the virus is at its most dangerous level yet, with the task force saying that a "post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall."