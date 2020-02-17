Home Opinion Cartoon: Smackdown For MAGAts Progressive journalism is under attack. Please help us fight back! DONATE Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Smackdown For MAGAts By Clay Jones - February 17, 2020 9:00 AM 1 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: An Autocratic Pickle Opinion Cartoon: Shut The Tat's Trap Opinion Cartoon: MAGA Virus Opinion Cartoon: Trump Bloodletting Opinion Cartoon: Trumpy Corinthians Opinion Cartoon: Acquitted Opinion Cartoon: Menacing Mittens Opinion Cartoon: Ripping Trump A New One Opinion Cartoon: Can't Find Kansas City RECENT POSTS Cartoon: Smackdown For MAGAts Opinion Clay Jones - February 17, 2020 Immigrants at risk for deportation because of voter registration error National Associated Press - February 16, 2020 Spread of white supremacist propaganda doubles for second straight year National Associated Press - February 16, 2020 New report sends 'flashing red lights' that Census Bureau isn't ready for count National Associated Press - February 15, 2020 Trump claims he saved the Philippines from ISIS. He didn't. National Associated Press - February 15, 2020