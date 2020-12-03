Watch Trump's very awkward response on whether he has 'confidence' in Barr

Advertisement

Barr recently admitted that Trump's accusations of election fraud are unfounded.

Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he continued to have confidence in Attorney General William Barr.

After a reporter asked Trump about his stance on Barr, Trump notably paused before answering.

"Ask me that in a number of weeks from now," he eventually replied, before falsely claiming that "fraud" and "criminal stuff" connected to the presidential election had been uncovered.

Advertisement

Barr recently told the Associated Press that he had not seen any evidence of fraud that would overturn the results of the election.

On Wednesday, Trump released a 46-minute speech recorded at the White House alleging a series of previously debunked allegations about the election to claim that he won.

However, President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump in the November election, winning the popular vote by more than 6 million. He will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021.

From a Dec. 3 press availability:

REPORTER: Do you still have confidence in Bill Barr? DONALD TRUMP: Uhhhh... [Pause] Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil, he thought it was civil, this is not civil, this is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.