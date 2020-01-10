GOP congressman forced to apologize for saying Democrats are 'in love with terrorists'

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, apologized Friday for his incendiary statement.

On Friday morning, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) went on social media to apologize for his unsupported claim that Democrats in the House of Representatives who supported a war powers resolution were "in love with terrorists."

"Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week," Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch Trump ally, was forced to admit. Collins added that he "committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and with my fellow citizens to keep all Americans safe."

Collins was responding to comments he made Wednesday night, where he claimed without evidence that Democrats "are in love with terrorists — we see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That's a problem."

Before apologizing on Friday morning, Collins went on Fox News and defended his comments, claiming of Democrats, "their actions betray them at this point."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) was "disgusted" by Collins' original comments.

"I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists," Duckworth, who lost both her legs serving in Iraq, told CNN on Thursday. "I don't need to justify myself to anyone."

While Collins apologized for his remarks, Trump's former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has yet to apologize for similar comments she made following Trump ordering an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

"The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership, and our Democrat presidential candidates," Haley said on Monday, despite obvious and overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Many Democrats in Congress acknowledged the murders orchestrated by Soleimani, but simply questioned the wisdom of Trump's order.

On Thursday, Collins joined all but three of his Republican colleagues in voting against a War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's offensive military action against Iran.

